Quote Of The Day By Prince: 'Everything Has Changed For Me Since ...'

Prince had the kind of career that countless musicians dream of but only precious few get to achieve. The Minneapolis-born icon changed popular music forever by fusing rock 'n' roll, R&B, and pop in a sleek package, embracing cutting-edge synthesizers and drum machines alongside full band arrangements. He could play nearly any instrument a song required and produced his own music, and Prince wrote and produced killer songs for others, as well. Prince's unexpected death in 2016 made headlines around the world, and generations of new fans have discovered his talents in the decade since, from the blockbuster "Purple Rain" to that iconic performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the year he was inducted.

But no musician's journey is without its challenges. The biggest battle for the famed artist happened in 1993, when Prince changed his name to a symbol — a tactic to challenge his longtime record company, Warner Bros., for more creative control and ownership over the music he made. Then referred to as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince, he successfully parted ways with Warner, owning every subsequent album he released and blazing new trails in the music industry.

While he changed his name back to Prince in the 21st century, he never lost sight of the fact that control over your identity and doing things your way is crucial to becoming a successful rock 'n' roller. Today's quote of the day brings his philosophy into clearer focus.