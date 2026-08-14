Quote Of The Day By Prince: 'Everything Has Changed For Me Since ...'
Prince had the kind of career that countless musicians dream of but only precious few get to achieve. The Minneapolis-born icon changed popular music forever by fusing rock 'n' roll, R&B, and pop in a sleek package, embracing cutting-edge synthesizers and drum machines alongside full band arrangements. He could play nearly any instrument a song required and produced his own music, and Prince wrote and produced killer songs for others, as well. Prince's unexpected death in 2016 made headlines around the world, and generations of new fans have discovered his talents in the decade since, from the blockbuster "Purple Rain" to that iconic performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the year he was inducted.
But no musician's journey is without its challenges. The biggest battle for the famed artist happened in 1993, when Prince changed his name to a symbol — a tactic to challenge his longtime record company, Warner Bros., for more creative control and ownership over the music he made. Then referred to as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince, he successfully parted ways with Warner, owning every subsequent album he released and blazing new trails in the music industry.
While he changed his name back to Prince in the 21st century, he never lost sight of the fact that control over your identity and doing things your way is crucial to becoming a successful rock 'n' roller. Today's quote of the day brings his philosophy into clearer focus.
Quote of the Day by Prince
"Everything has changed for me since I've changed my name. It's one thing to be called Prince but it's better to actually be one."
Prince — or as he was known at the time, The Artist Formerly Known as Prince — said this to Spike Lee in a conversation for Interview, originally published in 1997. At the time, Prince had released one of his most ambitious projects: the triple-disc "Emancipation." As the title suggested, it was his first album on a label other than Warner Bros., in a deal which gave him ownership of the recording. Prince would maintain ownership of all his subsequent albums, and obtained the rights to his classic material later in life, as well — a move that's influenced some of the most popular artists working today.
In this period of Prince's career, his joy at getting to make and release music on his terms was palpable. But his words speak to a noble truth that's worth underlining.
Deeper Meaning of Prince's Quote — Identity
Prince was more than just a cool name — it was really his. It took a lot for the man born Prince Rogers Nelson and known to millions by just his first name to walk away from that. But he did it for a simple, crucial reason: Knowing who you are and how you're known to people are important keys to living life.
During his time on Earth, Prince was a man of contradictions. He challenged race and gender norms, was both incredibly generous and notoriously private, and his musical whims were hard to predict. In only a few decades, he went from one of the record industry's earliest technological adopters to telling The Daily Mirror "the Internet is over" in 2010. But he didn't wait for others' approval or leave his artistic decisions to focus groups. He waited patiently for fans and critics alike to catch up with him.
That's not just good advice for rock stars. Everyone deserves to be recognized as they wish to be, under whatever name they so choose. It's not just about exuding confidence — it's about respectfully honoring who you really are, so you can then impress people with what you can do. Prince lived his life that way, and it turned out pretty well for him.
More Quotes From Prince
"I don't live in the past. I don't play my old records for that reason. I make a statement, then move on to the next."
"I'm under the assumption that things that you want in your life, you should give away. If you want more money, give it away; if you want more love, give it away; if you want more music, do the same."
"If you don't own your masters, your master owns you."
"Don't be fooled by the internet. It's cool to get on the computer, but don't let the computer get on you."
"Really, I'm normal. A little highly-strung, maybe. But normal. But so much has been written about me and people never know what's right and what's wrong. I'd rather let them stay confused."
"Well, I can't be played. A person trying to play me plays themselves."