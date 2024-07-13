What It Was Really Like The Day Prince Died

Major events have a tendency to take over the day they happen on. Sometimes, the event is so monumental that this is entirely justified. While there were obviously plenty of other things happening on September 11, 2001, we can only speculate on what life would be like if 9/11 never happened because the day's terrorist attacks came to define the date so conclusively.

On other occasions, a certain day ends up being remembered for a smaller yet impactful event — such as the death of a particularly influential individual. For instance, December 8, 1980, is largely known as the day John Lennon died. Of course, this is a little unfair. Any individual day is a part of a grander scheme of things that can include anything from small, localized events to great social change and other world-shaping developments, so associating them with just one person can heavily downplay everything else going on at the time.

Take April 21, 2016. It was a fairly eventful Thursday, but if you ask music fans, its defining aspect is that it was the day Prince Rogers Nelson died at the age of 57. While the death of one of the world's most prominent pop artists is a great tragedy, it was ultimately just one thread in the great web of events that were unfolding that day. Let's take a look at what life was like on the day Prince died, and how his death affected its course.