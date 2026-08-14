The 1969 Drum Solo That Changed Rock History Forever

Some single performances are so exceptional and influential in their time that they become part of their craft's foundation going forward. And when it comes to drumming, one of those foundational performances is John Bonham's history-making drum solo on Led Zeppelin's "Moby Dick." Found at the end of "Led Zeppelin II," the original version — just over 4 minutes long, with only minimal padding from the blues grooves that bookend it — is a tour de force on its own. But its live counterparts expand it to a cosmic level, sometimes running over 30 minutes in length.

Bonham's incredibly dynamic work on "Moby Dick" employs a range of techniques from his signature alternating hand-foot triplets to even hand-drumming his set. Unsurprisingly, it has been praised extensively as one of the best drum solos in rock history. Likewise, Bonham's approach to drumming has been cited as an inspiration by one accomplished drummer after the next, from Dave Grohl to Lars Ulrich to Queen's Roger Taylor.. There's little doubt that "Moby Dick" helped change rock drumming forever, and here, we'll explore how it came to be and why it had such an impact — without going over 30 minutes.