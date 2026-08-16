The Unexpected Disneyland Concert That Created One Of Rock History's Biggest Bands

Linda Ronstadt's album producer of choice in the early '70s was the well-connected John Boylan. When the singer booked a slot on a Disneyland concert stage in 1971, she employed Boylan's help in assembling a proper backup band. According to what Ronstadt told Billboard, first, they went for Don Henley. Ronstadt had turned down his original songs, but she'd witnessed and enjoyed his live drumming enough to have Boylan make an offer. The pair also hired Glenn Frey, whom Ronstadt knew from Longbranch Pennywhistle, a duo formed by her romantic partner, J.D. Souther.

Financial considerations forced Henley and Frey to share a room on the road between concerts, like the Disneyland show, and they impressed one another with their vocal and songwriting abilities. Then Frey delivered the news. "He said, 'I'm gonna do a band with Don. We're gonna do a band together.' I said, 'That's a great idea,'" Ronstadt recalled in Billboard. Boylan offered to help the duo flesh out their group, in exchange for them staying in Ronstadt's band for a little while. "It was one of those kinds of situations where it was in everybody's advantage," Ronstadt added. She also recommended that they get Bernie Leadon of the Flying Burrito Brothers, as he'd been in her band before leaving to join the FBB. Boylan suggested they get bassist and guitarist Randy Meisner, and those four musicians became the first lineup of a band that called itself the Eagles in 1971.