Legendary Bands That Really Did Start In Somebody's Garage

Rock music and garages have a deep connection. There is, of course, the musical genre that had its heyday in the 1960s. The term "garage rock" was coined by music journalists to describe the scrappy, sometimes amateurish, but always exuberant music made by young people, often in their family's garage, where they wouldn't disturb their parents quite so much.

The gritty, wild, sometimes muddy sounds of bands, such as the Kingsmen, became synonymous with the genre, whether they actually began in a garage or not (for instance, we were unable to find any evidence that this was true of the Kingsmen). Nonetheless, they changed rock history by helping to inspire proto-punk and punk bands in the coming years.

Beyond garage rock, there were plenty of other legendary bands that you wouldn't necessarily connect to the genre who actually started in a garage. While the MC5, for example, definitely do sound like they began in a garage, the music of the Beach Boys and Credence Clearwater Revival don't fit into that particular sound, but both indeed began life in garages, proving just how deep the connection between these spaces and the music made inside of them really goes.