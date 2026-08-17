The No. 1 Rolling Stones Song That Inspired One Of ZZ Top's Signature Hits

By the time 1983's "Eliminator" rolled around, you'd never know that ZZ Top had once been considered "southern blues rock" (although "La Grange" prophesied their future sound). Taking inspiration from dance and club music, ZZ transformed into a full-on party band during the '80s. They also took inspiration from another legendary band that had undergone a similar, radical overhaul: "The Rolling Stones." It's the Stones' 1980 hit, "Emotional Rescue," that inspired ZZ Top's "Gimme All Your Lovin'."

The Rolling Stones had rambled far from their mid-60s origins and songs that sound even cooler today, like 1966's "Paint It, Black," by the time ZZ Top took inspiration from them. 1978 saw the Stones go full disco with the absolutely irresistibly groovy "Miss You" from "Some Girls," a song that defined rock that year no matter how removed from the Stones' roots. Riding the danceable wave of this success, the Stones next released 1980's "Emotional Rescue" from the album of the same name. The song isn't nearly as hooky and unforgettable as "Miss You," but the Stones being the Stones, it still reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album, however, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for a stunning seven weeks.

Danceability was the secret sauce here. As the tale goes, ZZ Top lead singer Billy Gibbons headed into a nightclub around this time while on tour and saw folks dancing to "Emotional Rescue." Then, he set about musically Sherlocking his way to "Gimme All Your Lovin'."