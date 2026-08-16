The No. 1 Song On August 16, 1992 Sounds Even More Nostalgic Today

Though the early '90s are often associated with grunge rock and gangsta rap — music that channels rage and anger — this era also saw an explosion of smooth and soulful R&B. With gorgeous doo-wop harmonies and slick hip-hop production, Boys II Men led the charge, carrying the torch of classic soul artists from their hometown of Philadelphia into a new era. That blend of old school and new helped make the quartet's "End of the Road" the No. 1 hit song on August 16, 1992 and a timeless, nostalgic classic.

If you went to middle or high school dances, listened to the radio, or watched MTV in this time, you simply couldn't escape "End of the Road." Few can resist this breakup ballad, and for Gen Xers and older millennials, it's among the songs that take them back to their first crush. By the time Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Michael McCary hit their shimmering four-part harmonies in the chorus — "Although we've come to the end of the road / Still, I can't let go" — you can't help but be carried away.

Thanks to its mix of classic soul, R&B, and gospel, "End of the Road" already sounded a little nostalgic in 1992. But over 30 years on, it's even more so. With every listen, fans go back to a time when love was everything and a breakup was the end of a universe. Sounding cooler with every listen, it's bound to make you think of the one that broke your heart.