There's no denying the power behind recent breakup anthems like Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" or Adele's "Hello," but there is just nothing like the '80s when it comes to heartbreak. Hard rock had its soaring power ballads, new wave had the haunting wails of the newly-popularized synthesizer, and it seemed like every pop singer had their own unique take on love and its crushing loss.

Everyone has felt their share of heartache, and luckily, a massive catalog of breakup songs from the '80s exists to meet them at their lowest and reveal, if nothing else, that someone else has been there, too. Moreover, the best breakup songs also put those swirling, complicated emotions into words, telling timeless truths about pain and resilience, or at least a bit of petty revenge. As permanent fixtures of our most heartsick soundtracks, here are five '80s breakup songs that will never leave our playlist because they hurt so good.