The No. 1 Song On August 18, 1994 Sounds Even Sweeter Today

Although "Stay (I Missed You)" is a pop rock breakup song, it doesn't act much like one. There's no chorus that shouts either heartache or resolve that it's his loss, not hers. In fact, there isn't really a chorus at all. The closest thing is the quick breeze of a refrain, which throughout the whole song amounts to four resigned "I miss you"s. The verses are the song's real hook, backed up by high-energy strummed chords that pack more punch than the airy fingerpicking in the refrains/interludes. As Loeb told Acoustic Guitar, "The song ended up being an unusual structure, but it tells the story of the song ... [it] tells the feeling of the song almost better than the lyrics do."

The verses to "Stay (I Missed You)" pack the most lyrical punch. Throughout, we hear Loeb's story of doubt brought on by one devastating line from her partner, which is also the song's most iconic: "You say I only hear what I want to." From there, Loeb does a fantastic job of expressing the tailspin that can result from hearing something so cutting, and an even better job touching on all the complicated and often conflicting feelings that come with the ensuing romantic fight. Loeb described the song's crux to Genius as, "... am I hearing you actually say stay? Or am I deluded and I'm just thinking that you're saying stay?" Not many songs are brave enough to admit that it can be hard to tell.