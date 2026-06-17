5 Songs That Prove 1994 Was The Decade's Best Year For High School Hits

If you're part of the younger side of Generation X — or an older millennial — there's a decent chance that you were in high school in 1994. It was a massive year for popular culture, and it also happens to be the best year of the 1990s for hit songs that perfectly captured the experience of being in high school. (And, in our opinion, it was the decade's best year for college hits, too). Acts such as the Cranberries and Green Day provided the soundtrack to that year's entertainment milestones, such as "Pulp Fiction" hitting the silver screen, TV viewers meeting the kooky cast of "Friends" for the first time, and gamers (on one side of the world, at least) becoming acquainted with the PlayStation.

In selecting the songs that made it to this list, Billboard chart performance was a factor; after all, these songs wouldn't really be "hits" if they didn't top at least one hit list. But we didn't focus on that single aspect alone. We also evaluated the stories told by the lyrics, ultimately choosing five songs that we felt truly emotionally resonated with the high school students of 1994, whether they're about protesting armed conflict, being trapped inside one's own head, pining over a bittersweet love, or simply wanting to have some fun.

Crucially, many of these songs were made by now-famous musicians, such as Lisa Loeb, who were at a relatively early point in their respective careers — in a way, mirroring the journeys of youngsters living through high school and being primed for what would come next.