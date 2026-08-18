This 1989 Billy Joel Signature Hit Is Also One Of His Most Hated Songs

By the end of the 1980s, Billy Joel was riding a high that few piano-playing rock 'n' rollers had achieved. The Piano Man had laid claim to numerous honors, including a bunch of platinum albums, five Grammy Awards, countless sold-out arena concerts, and even a historic tour of the Soviet Union. He closed the decade with another major milestone, too: 1989's "We Didn't Start the Fire," off the chart-topping album "Storm Front," became his third career No. 1 song in America. And yet, there was as much scorn for the hit as there was love.

What made this song different from Joel's many beloved '70s songs and often underrated '80s works wasn't just its production (subbing longtime producer Phil Ramone for Mick Jones, founder and guitarist of the rock band Foreigner), but the lyrical content. Joel wasn't singing love ballads or rollicking piano numbers this time — he was delivering a heavy-duty rock 'n' roller about four decades of world history.

While "We Didn't Start the Fire" remains one of the Piano Man's most certifiable successes, its unlikely subject matter, aggressive delivery and straightforward melodicism also made the tune one of his most ridiculed works. What is it about this No. 1 hit that drives haters — including, sometimes, Billy Joel himself — to distraction?