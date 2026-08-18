5 Rock Songs You Didn't Know Were Based On Books

Rush's first three albums increasingly fused their passions for heavy metal and progressive rock but did not yield the sales figures envisioned by their music industry overlords. Anticipating that their fourth album would be their last, the band decided to go out defiantly and with heads held high rather than bow to label pressure to turn in radio-friendly fare. To that end, they released "2112," a dense, multilayered progressive rock concept album that opened with the titular 20-minute epic, in 1976.

For inspiration, drummer and lyricist Neil Peart turned to the ultimate individualist, Ayn Rand. A survivor of Communist Russia, Rand's ongoing theme of the noble outsider standing strong against the collective permeated her novels and her philosophy of Objectivism. Peart found particular inspiration in "Anthem," Rand's 1937 novella that describes a future world so consumed by collectivism that singular pronouns have been eliminated. Both Rand's original and Peart's adaptation tell of brave souls who present technological innovations to an ominous high council, only to face severe punishment. The parallels were so overt that Peart acknowledged Rand in the album's liner notes.

That said, there are differences: Rand's hero invents an electric light bulb, while the protagonist of "2112" discovers a long-lost electric guitar, and Rand's story has a far more optimistic ending. The album was a massive success for Rush, propelling the band to bona fide rock stardom even as association with the controversial author led them to face down accusations of political extremism.