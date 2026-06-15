5 Rock Songs You've Definitely Heard But Probably Couldn't Name

Classic rock — that collection of arena-shaking, guitar-powered songs released between the late 1960s and early 1980s — is a common language at this point, as these are the songs extremely familiar to millions of people, whether they like it or not. And that's even without knowing the names of a lot of those tunes. They've been spun on the radio, queued up on streaming services, and played on everyone's parents, grandparents, and older siblings' turntables, tape decks, and CD players millions of times, and they've burrowed into the collective hive mind. This is the soundtrack of American life in the latter half of the 20th century and beyond, and the songs are highly identifiable by name and the artist who originally performed them, marquee names like the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, and Aerosmith.

But then there are those songs that are trickier to identify. Maybe just a portion is famous for use in commercials or other public contexts, or perhaps they were pioneered by forgotten bands of the 1970s or flashes in the pan that didn't make much of an impression otherwise. It might be as simple as the songs never state, or repeatedly re-state, the actual title. For whatever reason, these songs become well-known, but not entirely. Here then are five staples of classic rock with which you're probably familiar, and which you didn't quite catch their names.