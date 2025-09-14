How AI Could Destroy The World

Generative artificial intelligence was meant to be the next world-changing technology to come out of Silicon Valley. Companies like OpenAI grew faster than any startups in history, and CEOs like Sam Altman became household names. Reading stories in the tech press, you would be forgiven for thinking there was nothing that AI couldn't already do — or at least would be capable of doing very, very soon.

While in the past, some scientists have predicted artificial intelligence might end the world, as of 2025, humanity doesn't seem to have much to worry about, since there is no evidence that the current iteration of artificial intelligence could ever become truly self-aware. But there are more ways that AI can ruin everything than apocalyptic predictions of the machines enslaving everyone or harvesting all of Earth's resources to fulfill their programmed objectives. While those scenarios are the ones that might make for good headlines and drive clicks, AI could (and already is) causing major problems even in its current state.

Not every single thing about generative AI is bad. There are, for example, arguably some creepy (but good) ways AI is changing the future of medicine. But there are so many downsides to the everyday use of the technology that it should make even the biggest AI optimists rethink if it is worth the costs. He's how the AI tech that already exists could destroy the world.

