The 5 Best David Bowie Collabs Every Music Fan Should Know

As a solo artist, David Bowie produced magic that courses through every listener's body as they become entranced by the likes of "Starman" and "Heroes." However, there were times when Bowie collaborated with other musicians to create something even more out of this world. People talk about the assembling of the Avengers and Justice League onscreen, but Bowie's team-ups with other artists were just as culturally relevant.

Naturally, this feature wouldn't be complete without mentioning Queen and Bowie's bass-driven delicacy, "Under Pressure," which is a rock song from 1981 that sounds cooler today. Yet Queen aren't the only superstars with whom Bowie combined forces; he also had the honor and pleasure of working with other legends like John Lennon and Tina Turner.

It would be exhausting to prattle on about every famous musician and personality who crossed paths with the former Ziggy Stardust here; however, these are the five best Bowie collabs that every music fan should know and have in their classics playlist. Not only did all these songs chart in the Billboard Hot 100, but they're also proper bangers that haven't aged a day since they were released.