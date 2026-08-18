Classic Rock Songs That Are Actually Solo Tracks In Disguise

It's musical identity fraud hiding in plain sight: Some of the best-known songs in the classic rock canon attributed to some of the most famous bands of all time were not, in fact, recorded by those groups. They're secretly and technically solo songs, released under the band's famous name, despite featuring just one member. The messed-up truth of the 1970s music industry involved a lot of behind-the-scenes drama in bringing records to life. Sometimes the people in the major bands that agreed or attempted a song weren't up to the musical rigors of the piece. Other times, the composition was so personal, low-key, or talent-specific that to include the members beyond the individual who conceived it would've been inappropriate. Or there just wasn't room on the track for rock instruments after the string section was hired.

At any rate, those songs, recorded during production for a major project or under contract, hit wax and then record stores bearing the name of a band that didn't have much to do with the song listed on the label. Here are some classic rock classics credited to a whole band — such as the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Blondie, Kiss, and Van Halen — that involved just one member of that group.