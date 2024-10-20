Weird Things You Didn't Know About Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen is widely considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. And the musician behind the pioneering rock band Van Halen led a life just as large as his talent. That sentiment was firmly enshrined when Van Halen sadly died at 65 in October 2020 from cancer-related complications, and now, when looking back over the rocker's career, one finds many unique twists and turns along the Van Halen's oft-tragic path to lionized rock heroism. You might even say they're pretty weird for a person who was a world-famous rock star.

Or were they? Because the higher a celebrity's star rises, it often seems the more they engage the strange, surreal, and outsized. And their early history sometimes mirrors the eccentricities of their public career. Van Halen is no exception; the ferociously talented guitarist has just as unlikely a backstory as any rocker, and his subsequent encounters and experiences as a guitar superstar could fill volume after volume of enthralling rock history.

In fact, you may be surprised at a few of the weird things that Van Halen did or said during his lifetime. Whether it be the guitarist's initial start on an entirely different instrument or, later in life, his getting in bed with the adult film industry — not to mention his own theory about how he got cancer — no one can convincingly say the musician was boring. Quite the opposite, to be sure, which probably is why there are so many weird things you didn't know about him.

