Rod Stewart's 1971 Signature Hit Started As An Overlooked B-Side

Often in rock 'n' roll, a single is recognized as a likely hit before its release, with artists and producers alike knowing very well what they have on their hands once they've recorded it. This wasn't the case for Rod Stewart's 1971 hit "Maggie May," which was buried as a B-side before rising all the way to the top of the charts and becoming a career-defining track.

The origins of "Maggie May" stretch back to an incident that occurred in 1961 at the Beaulieu Jazz Festival when Stewart was 16, with the name deriving from a Liverpool folk song (recorded most memorably by the Beatles). Stewart wrote the track in 1971 with Martin Quittenton, and though the song surely had promise, it was placed as the B-side behind "Reason to Believe," a folk song originally recorded by Tim Hardin in 1966. Stewart's version was released in July 1971, which was arguably the best year of his career. Soon after its release, radio DJs across the nation, from Cleveland and Chicago to Los Angeles and Seattle, started flipping over the record to play "Maggie May" instead, prompting the label, Mercury Records, to officially release the track as its own single.