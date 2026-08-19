Not Cream, Not Derek And The Dominos: Eric Clapton's Supergroup That Vanished In A Flash

Eric Clapton has lent his slowhand to several bands since the early '60s, but the shortest-lived was Blind Faith. Sandwiched between Clapton's time with Cream and Derek and the Dominos, Blind Faith formed in early 1969, toured Europe and the U.S., released an album, and disbanded by the end of August. The band came and went in a flash, but they left behind a No. 1 album and a couple of popular songs that plenty of people likely still remember, including "Can't Find My Way Home."

The trajectory of Blind Faith was deeply influenced by the fact that it was a supergroup, including Clapton, drummer Ginger Baker of Cream, keyboardist and singer Steve Winwood of Traffic, and bassist Rick Grech of Family. They all found themselves free agents after their previous bands split up, and their loose jam sessions evolved into becoming a new band. But as Winwood explained to Louder, there were built-in expectations from each musician's management, and even though they were a new group still working out songs and how to play them live, their reputations as established rockers meant they were expected to be a full-fledged band performing in front of huge crowds right from the jump.

Their first show was on June 7, 1969, at London's Hyde Park in front of 100,000 people, and that was before they even released an album. Winwood told Louder, "People saw Blind Faith before they heard them. It was a great gig, actually, even though we were still wrestling with the concept. We didn't really know what we were about."