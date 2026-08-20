The No. 1 Song On August 20, 1996 Sounds Even More Danceable Today

On August 20, 1996, Los del Rio — and the Bayside Boys for that matter — were enjoying the early weeks of an extremely long residency in the No. 1 position on the Hot 100 with a remix of "Macarena, a song as irresistibly catchy and dance-floor filling now as it was in the 1990s. The most significant song-with-a-dance fad since Chubby Checker's "The Twist," the No. 1 single of the '60s, "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)" fueled a cultural moment that lasted well into 1997. And that was the result of a song by a duo active since the 1960s who'd recorded the original version of the song back in 1993.

It all took off when a couple of Miami-based music producers, the Bayside Boys, fielded a request to turn a song by Los del Rio, a traditional Spanish music act from the Seville region, into a dance floor-filler. The final product would go on to sell 4 million copies in the U.S. alone, part of a nearly global sensation that also included an easy to learn and often performed solo dance. Here's the story of how "Macarena," a song about a flamenco dancer or a free-spirited woman, turned a '60s act into '90s one-hit wonders.