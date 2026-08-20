He Should Be As Famous As Paul Simon, But His Potential Was Never Realized

Paul Simon wrote many nearly perfect songs, and while he's a standard-bearer of folk rock who showed the world what he was capable of, that wasn't the case for a comparable contemporary: singer-songwriter Fred Neil. Between 1965 and 1971, Neil recorded and issued four studio albums, and none of them ever sold well enough to make it onto the national album chart. But he was more about the individual songs anyway — sensitive, introspective, and thoughtful fare that reflected the deep-voiced Neil's folk scene background and connection to the ambitious, let's-change-the-world vibe of the hippie and counterculture communities. None of those became hit singles either, at least not as Neil made them; he's the source of many 60s flop songs that turned into smash hits when covered by other artists.

Nor did Neil stick around to see what would happen. Deciding that fame, fortune, performing in front of crowds of strangers, and being a part of the messed up music industry of the 1970s wasn't for him, Neil dropped out of show business and retreated into obscurity. Nevertheless, the work he left behind constituted a legacy, as did the many artistically significant and famous admirers who did their part to keep the name of Fred Neil alive.