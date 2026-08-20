Quote Of The Day By Kim Gordon: 'My Approach Towards Achieving Anything Has Always Been ...'
Multidisciplinary artist Kim Gordon has to rank among some of the most influential voices in culture to this day. Born in Rochester, New York, on April 28, 1953, her family moved across the country when she was 5 years old, after her father, C. Wayne Gordon, landed a teaching job at UCLA. In addition to attending a hands-on, progressive elementary school, she was seemingly in the right place at the right time starting in high school.
Beloved and elusive composer Danny Elfman was her high school boyfriend, and her authentic cool made pursuing an art degree from the Otis Art Institute in the late '70s a no-brainer. She moved back to her birth state of New York following her graduation, where she launched her first solo exhibition, "Design Office," at White Columns in 1981. At the same time, Gordon co-founded one of her best-known projects and one of the most important bands of the '80s, Sonic Youth. Their unique blend of punk, noise rock, and experimental rhythms helped to solidify them as one of the most distinct sounds of the '90s.
Gordon was a vocalist, guitarist, and bassist for the band, despite having never touched the instrument before. Although the truth as to why Sonic Youth broke up in 2011 is heartbreaking on many levels, Gordon has continued to release independent work, exhibit her visual art, and collaborate on several other projects. Her combination of faith and dedication to her passion has gotten her further than she'd ever dreamed, and that's why Gordon is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Kim Gordon
"My approach towards achieving anything has always been intuitive. I've also had a lot of self-doubt; I feel like everything has been kind of a struggle," said Kim Gordon during a March 2026 interview with The Guardian. The interview was a product of the press run for her solo album, "Play Me," during which she discussed how her journey to that endeavor (and her career thus far) has been mostly without a plan.
The quote itself was in response to a question regarding the qualities she attributes to her success, and followed her initial response, "Oh God ... I guess, perseverance? But also going after the things that interest me." When your destination is the journey, there is truly no end to where your creative process takes you. However, with every bump in the road comes an opportunity to pivot and travel far beyond where you ever anticipated you would arrive.
Deeper Meaning of Gordon's Quote — The Path Won't Always Be Easy, But You'll End Up Where You Need To Be
While Kim Gordon's cultural impact has helped shape the careers of Kurt Cobain, Karen O, and even Icelandic band Sigur Rós, her journey hardly reflected the momentous success many of her disciples experienced. In fact, Gordon came across plenty of bumps in the road.
Sonic Youth produced mostly underground music during their first decade as a band, and it wasn't until their 1988 album "Daydream Nation" that they took an ambitious artistic risk that paid off. However, their payday was more reception than financial, as lackluster promotion of the album kept sales at a disappointing low. After signing to Geffen Records the following year, the band's 1990 album "Goo" broke the Billboard 200 and carried the band into a new decade of influence and success, making hits that captured the hearts of rebellious '90s college students. However, their '90s success hardly guaranteed a happily-ever-after. Gordon had been married to fellow bandmate Thurston Moore since 1984, and when the pair announced their divorce in 2011, she was effectively separating from Sonic Youth, too.
While mourning a relationship and a project you had devoted 30 years to can trigger lots of self-doubt and anxiety about the future, Gordon refused to let the closing of one door lock her in a waiting room forever. By forging ahead, producing the art that brought her to New York, and collaborating with friends and other artists, Gordon shows us all that, while the path may be lined with hardship at times, we always end up exactly where we're supposed to be.
More Quotes From Gordon
- "I don't see myself as a rock star. I don't see myself in that way. I'm interested in work that offers some sort of critical dialogue."
- "I never felt like I had anything really figured out. When I was a teenager, it was all about teenagers having an 'identity crisis.' That was the phrase that was used. But in my early 20s, I was still like, 'When am I going to be over that?'"
- "Everyone's so interior now, they're not really looking around them. They're on their phones."
- "It's amazing how many things you can do when you're just pretending."
- "The only really good performance is the one where you make yourself vulnerable while pushing beyond your familiar comfort zone."