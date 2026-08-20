Quote Of The Day By Kim Gordon: 'My Approach Towards Achieving Anything Has Always Been ...'

Multidisciplinary artist Kim Gordon has to rank among some of the most influential voices in culture to this day. Born in Rochester, New York, on April 28, 1953, her family moved across the country when she was 5 years old, after her father, C. Wayne Gordon, landed a teaching job at UCLA. In addition to attending a hands-on, progressive elementary school, she was seemingly in the right place at the right time starting in high school.

Beloved and elusive composer Danny Elfman was her high school boyfriend, and her authentic cool made pursuing an art degree from the Otis Art Institute in the late '70s a no-brainer. She moved back to her birth state of New York following her graduation, where she launched her first solo exhibition, "Design Office," at White Columns in 1981. At the same time, Gordon co-founded one of her best-known projects and one of the most important bands of the '80s, Sonic Youth. Their unique blend of punk, noise rock, and experimental rhythms helped to solidify them as one of the most distinct sounds of the '90s.

Gordon was a vocalist, guitarist, and bassist for the band, despite having never touched the instrument before. Although the truth as to why Sonic Youth broke up in 2011 is heartbreaking on many levels, Gordon has continued to release independent work, exhibit her visual art, and collaborate on several other projects. Her combination of faith and dedication to her passion has gotten her further than she'd ever dreamed, and that's why Gordon is today's quote of the day.