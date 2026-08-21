The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Summer 1969

One of the most consequential years in contemporary American history and pop culture, 1969 was an important year for music. When the weather got hot that summer and people could gather outdoors, countless boomers and hippies did just that: Protesting, partying, and bonding over their favorite tunes. And the music charts from that roughly three-month period tracked everything they listened to. All over the politically contentious United States, people tuned into their radios and headed down to the record store to vote for the soundtrack of that remarkable and fondly remembered summer. Some of the songs make sense — jams from the Rolling Stones, Tommy James and the Shondells, and the "Hair" soundtrack. Others — tunes referring to apocalypse and Shakespeare — are more surprising.

According to chart data compiled by Billboard magazine, along with an analysis of the weekly all-genre Hot 100 chart issued from late May to early September, these are the Top 10 hits that ruled the summer of '69.