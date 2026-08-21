5 Essential Folk Rock Hits For Major Life Milestones

It's the most commonplace thing in the world to pair music with life events, such as weddings, graduations, breakups, or even getting annoyed at traffic (for which we direct you to death metal). But if there's one genre of music we can count on to be thoughtful, heartfelt, and up to the task of accompanying life's most major milestones, it's folk rock.

Folk rock comes equipped with all sorts of poetic, singer-songwriter, corner-of-the-cafe stereotypes. Yes, some songs capture the poetic soul of folk rock better than others, but not all folk rock songs are applicable to major life events, nor encapsulate those events if they are. The songs we're highlighting in this article do both, and are also universal enough to fit most listeners' lives. And even though we're focusing on folk rock, we needn't limit our choices to folk rock's mid-'60s heyday, although — let's be honest — that was its heyday for a reason. Finally, we're sticking to truly major life events; if you want some music to cope with a restaurant bungling your order of pasta, that's on you.

Some of the songs we've chosen are big enough that practically everyone knows them, such as songs by James Taylor and Cat Stevens. Others are lesser known, but no less worthy of attention. So get your playlist ready and let's load it up.