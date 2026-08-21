5 Underrated Artists Every '70s Diehard Should Already Know

The story of punk's invention usually starts with the Ramones in the U.S. and the Sex Pistols in the U.K. With that said, there are scores of figures such as Lou Reed and Patti Smith who may be described as proto-punks who helped define the genre's sound, energy, and aesthetic. But the truth is that not all those who blazed the trail for punk in the early 1970s received the recognition they deserved.

The band Death is a case in point. Made up of three brothers from a Detroit family whose father was a Baptist minister, it may have been expected that the musically talented boys may have followed the decade's trends in pursuing Motown, R&B, or soul. But early encounters with the Beatles and the Who saw them embrace rock music. By the time they were recording together as Death, they were creating hard-hitting, caustic tracks that railed against the world around them with a sense of anger that few bands of the era could muster.

The whole album is excellent, but the fast-paced "Politicians in My Eyes" is arguably the band's masterpiece. Death's music was largely unknown for decades, but reissues and the eventual release of their album "... For the Whole World to See" and a recent documentary called "A Band Called Death" have reignited interest in the pioneering group. Today, they continue to perform and release new music, having reunited in 2009 with one new member, Bobbie Duncan, who replaced founding member David Hackney, who died in 2000.