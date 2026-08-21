Quote Of The Day By Debbie Harry: 'If I'd Been My Parents, I Wouldn't Have Thought ...'

• "I've always had strong tastes and I don't think I'm particularly afraid of controversy. From my point of view, that's what rock and roll is all about, coming from the age that I come from, when rock and roll was considered antisocial and clandestine and bad for you—that it was gonna ruin everything."

• "To be an artist, you have to be able to touch areas that maybe you don't want to touch, or that you are afraid to touch. And I can't honestly say that I get there every single time."

• "Nostalgia is a drag. But it's also enough to make you want to fight for your individuality and make a statement that's not contained within the selling of a product."

• "The best thing ... is to be inside my own head. I'm a head person. The wildest most incredible things go on in my mind. Just the things I think up."

• "I was an artist for a long time, but I was always into being a general practitioner. I did a little of this and a little of that. And nothing has got me anywhere. You have to specialize, it takes you until you're about fifty years old before anybody notices you're doing anything at all."

• "A persona gave me freedom, a world of my own. You pick a character that you love and then it becomes you."

• "I can't say it was a great idea to be as curious and reckless as I was. Like daredevil athletes or people that jump out of planes, we're all testing our boundaries, and mine were very large. I barely took notice of any lucky escapes. I really went after discovery."