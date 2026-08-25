The Greatest Music Mentors In Rock History

As much as fans look up to musicians, they themselves also look up to others. Let's call these people music mentors, because that's exactly what they are. These individuals are there to help guide other artists through the wild, wacky, and wonderous roads of the music industry — both in terms of the good and bad stuff.

In rock, it's especially important to have good mentors because of all the temptations notorious to the genre. The right advice is not only paramount to an everlasting and successful career, but it may also save one's life. For people like Trent Reznor, Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow, and Keith Richards, they had the life-changing experience of meeting their heroes. Unlike the adage that says you should never do that, their stories prove the opposite is true.

With that being said, let's explore some of the greatest mentor-mentee relationships in rock history. If anything, this gives everybody hope that there's somebody out there willing to root for you and impart wisdom when necessary.