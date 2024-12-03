Stars Who Can't Stand Miley Cyrus
Much like Miley Cyrus belted out in her smash-hit single "Wrecking Ball," she came into the entertainment industry hitting hard and swinging. From delighting a generation of audiences in Disney's beloved "Hannah Montana" show to the twerk seen around the world at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, she commands everyone's attention — for better or worse. Cyrus also attracts controversy like a magnet, whether she admits to being one of the musicians who hate their most famous songs or beefing with other people in the industry. To be fair, some of the feuds remain one-sided, at least in the public eye, since Cyrus hadn't said anything bad about the other people when they threw the first verbal jab.
But what's the deal with the folks who see her as Cyrus the virus? It depends. A fair number of her peers don't appreciate her highly sexualized presentation and the infamous 2013 VMA performance alongside Robin Thicke. Others don't like what she stands for as both a musician and actor. While Cyrus never received the same level of hatred as some of her contemporaries, such as Nickelback, which became the most hated band in the music industry, there are still a lot of people sipping on Hatorade whenever Cyrus' name pops up on Spotify.
With that said, let's pull up a chair, put on the kettle for all the tea that's about to be spilled, and find out more about all the stars who can't stand Miley Cyrus.
Cher
In the music industry, many musicians and public figures run their mouths about others on a regular basis. However, Cher doesn't fall into the category of people who feel like their every thought must be verbalized at all times, which made it even more surprising when she spoke out about Miley Cyrus in 2013.
Speaking to USA Today, Cher praised several musicians, including Lady Gaga, Adele, and Bruno Mars; however, she didn't hold Cyrus in the same high regard as them. Cher took particular umbrage with Cyrus' performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, stating: "I'm not old-fashioned. She could have come out naked, and if she'd just rocked the house, I would have said, 'You go, girl.' It just wasn't done well. She can't dance, her body looked like hell, the song wasn't great, one cheek was hanging out. And, chick, don't stick out your tongue if it's coated."
Cher's comments lit up the internet and attracted a lot of attention, so she decided to take to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to clarify her statement. She emphasized once again that she didn't like the VMA performance but respected Cyrus doing her own thing. Cher added: "P.S. this is not an apology [for] what I thought. It's a reminder that if I don't practice my principles, I [lose] them." In 2016, Cyrus admitted that she loved the fact Cher slammed her, seeing it in the sense that bad publicity is still publicity in the end.
Taylor Swift
It appears like the animosity between Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus is mutual, and Cyrus' name should be added to the stars who can't stand Taylor Swift list. According to Life & Style (via Hollywood Life), the tensions brewed after Cyrus threw a thinly veiled dig at the "Shake It Off" singer's attire at award ceremonies in a 2013 Rolling Stone interview. Thereafter, a source claimed to have heard Swift disparaging Cyrus' saucy MTV Video Music Awards performance at a party, using harsh terms such as "grotesque" and "disgusting." Swift's representatives denied the allegations.
In 2015, Cyrus drew the battlelines once again by mentioning the "squad" in an interview with The New York Times. For those unaware, "squad" was the term used to refer to Swift and her famous friends at the time. Cyrus said the following: "I'm not trying to be in the squad. None of my friends are famous and not because of any other reason than I just like real people who are living real lives, because I'm inspired by them."
It wouldn't be the only time in 2015 in which Cyrus would mention Swift. In an interview with Marie Claire, Cyrus was far more direct about her feelings toward Swift's music video for "Bad Blood." She said: "I don't get the violence revenge thing. That's supposed to be a good example? And I'm a bad role model because I'm running around with my t***ies out? I'm not sure how t***ies are worse than guns."
Shenae Grimes-Beech
Television aficionados recognize Shenae Grimes-Beech for two notable roles: As Darcy Edwards in "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and Annie Wilson in the "Beverly Hills, 90210" spinoff/continuation, the creatively titled "90210." What some fans might not be aware of is that Grimes-Beech and her husband, Josh Beech, also hosted a blog called Two Halves in the 2010s where they would discuss fashion and music. Nowadays, the URL for the blog links to a site where children can get help with their homework.
In September 2013, Two Halves posted a feature about the release of the music video for the Miley Cyrus track "Wrecking Ball." Cyrus' video received a lot of attention upon its release because it showcased the naked musician swinging on a wrecking ball and singing her heart out. Beech wrote that he "[liked] the song," but "the video is maybe a bit unnecessary considering her fans are aged between 12 and 18 but whatever floats your boat."
Grimes-Beech wasn't as diplomatic as her husband when discussing the music video or Cyrus. Her first post on X linked to the article with the caption: "WTF is up with Miley's new music video?!" Grimes followed this up with a second post that read: "I mean, I don't know the girl but if I did I'd demand she bath twice, put some clothes on and give her a big hug ... Looks like she needs it." Cyrus never publicly responded to Grimes-Beech's comments about her and her controversial music video.
Radiohead
Despite Miley Cyrus finding success in the world of pop, she never hid the fact she possesses a rock 'n' roll heart. In fact, she even performed a rip-roaring cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole" for an episode of Netflix's anthology series "Black Mirror." In 2009, during an appearance on "The Johnjay & Rich Show" (via Rolling Stone), Cyrus revealed that Radiohead is one of her favorite bands of all time. In the same interview, she also disclosed an incident at that year's Grammy Awards that left her less than impressed about the group.
Cyrus explained how her dressing room was near Radiohead's, so she asked her manager to reach out to singer Thom Yorke's representatives to see if they could organize a meet-up between them. Reportedly, Radiohead had already declined to meet Kanye West that evening and Cyrus was out of luck in this regard too. Cyrus' reaction to this was to call them "Stinkin' Radiohead" and admitted she didn't even watch their performance after the snub. Instead, she vowed to "ruin them" and "tell everyone" about what they did to her.
Posting on their blog Dead Air Space, Yorke alluded to the controversy by writing: "Wish us all a safe journey if you still like us and you're not one of those people I have managed to offend by doing nothing." In addition, the band's representative, Steve Martin, issued a statement telling Cyrus to "grow up" and not be so entitled.
Jodie Sweetin
Exploring the dark secrets of '80s sitcom stars, "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin's name comes up on most lists. In 2009, Sweetin opened up to Us Weekly about her personal life after the popular sitcom. She revealed how she got drunk at the age of 14 at co-star Candace Cameron Bure's wedding and misused meth at the premiere of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's film "New York Minute." She added: "I got sober for good on December 7, 2008. [...] But life is good. I'm happier than I can remember."
In 2016, Sweetin reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner in "Fuller House." Around this time, Miley Cyrus decided to share a now-deleted post on her Instagram account (via E! News), showcasing Sweetin sitting on her ex-husband Cody Herpin's lap and holding a cigarette. Cyrus captioned the post: "Current Mood #fullerhouse." The picture in question had been taken in 2007 and posted by TMZ. However, fans felt Cyrus' Instagram post to be in poor taste, especially since Sweetin had been forthcoming about that era of her life and wanted to move forward.
When asked about Cyrus' post, Sweetin didn't think it was "worth it" to address the "Wrecking Ball" singer's actions. Instead, she told E! News: "I don't pay attention to negative stuff," she said. "I have so much good stuff going on in my life right now that I try not to pay attention." Nonetheless, one can imagine that Sweetin wasn't impressed by Cyrus' antics on the social network.
Taylor Momsen
On a surface level, there are several similarities between Miley Cyrus and Taylor Momsen. Both tasted success as young actors on popular television shows — Cyrus in "Hannah Montana" and Momsen in "Gossip Girl" — and forged successful musical careers thereafter. Don't expect Momsen to refer to her and Cyrus' similar career trajectory as "twinning," though.
In 2010, Momsen spoke to FHM UK (via HuffPost) and didn't mince her words about Cyrus. Momsen explained how her band, the Pretty Reckless, isn't obsessed with chasing hits or publicity, saying they do what they do for the love of the music. "I'm not dissing Miley personally," Momsen said. "However, I do think the Disney bubblegum s*** that the world is living right now is pathetic. I thought we passed that repression. I don't know Miley, but musically we're different. To compare us because of our age is silly."
Momsen's comments indicate how she wanted to separate herself entirely from Cyrus' image at the time. Ironically, her path could have been practically identical to Cyrus', as "Hannah Montana" casting director Lisa London revealed an interesting titbit on her TikTok account in 2022. As per London, Momsen was one of the top three choices for the role of Miley Ray Stewart/Hannah Montana on the show. Ultimately, the part went to Cyrus in the end.
Danny Brown
It isn't uncommon for Miley Cyrus to say something outrageous that gets her into trouble afterward. However, an innocuous comment in a 2013 Rolling Stone interview drew the ire of rapper Danny Brown. At the time, Cyrus discussed the affinity she has for the city of Detroit, saying: "Detroit's where I felt like I really grew up. It was only for a summer, but that's where I started going to clubs, where I got my first tattoo."
On his X account, Brown posted about his disdain for Cyrus a few times, but it's difficult to discern if he was being serious or not about his comments. For example, one commentator asked Brown why he disliked Cyrus so much, and Brown replied: "Cause she making a mockery out of ratchet white girls."
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Brown addressed his issue with Cyrus and revealed the heat was real because of the Detroit comments. He said: "She ain't live no Detroit experience. We can throw that out the window. I think she just trying to be cool. Personally, the reason that I don't like it is there's a lot of little girls that saw and looked up to Miley Cyrus as a little kid. Now they grown and they seeing what she doing." In addition to this, Brown claimed that a lot of rappers were rallying behind Cyrus and publicly backing her because it was a good, strategic move for their careers — and nothing more.
Stefano Gabbana
Much like seeing two people fight over the last hot dog, there are several feuds that simply don't make sense to the average person. Case in point: Miley Cyrus and Stefano Gabbana. Now, while their paths inevitably cross because of the overlap between fashion and music, their beef stems from a now-deleted post on Cyrus' Instagram account (via The Hollywood Reporter). In retrospect, it was probably a wise move on Cyrus' part to go back and clean up her Instagram feed.
In 2017, Cyrus celebrated her brother, Braison, taking to the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. She posted a heartfelt message to her younger sibling, but added: "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics ... But I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!" Stefano Gabbana didn't take this lightly, commenting and calling her "ignorant" and commenting on other posts, saying, "For [Miley's] stupid comment never more work with [Braison]."
In 2018, Cyrus lashed out at Gabbana, cursing him after he reportedly commented on a post of Selena Gomez and criticized her looks. It remains uncertain if Cyrus and Gabbana made up since then; however, Cyrus participated in a Dolce & Gabbana campaign in 2024, so perhaps they have made amends — or maybe the fashion designer turned a blind eye for business' sake here. Gabbana also happens to be one of the celebrities whom Elton John can't stand.
Nicki Minaj
In terms of musician feuds that got out of hand, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj harbor no love for each other. The drama kicked off a short while before the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, after Minaj took to X to air her displeasure at the number of awards her track "Anaconda" was nominated for. The musician wrote: "If I was a different 'kind' of artist, 'Anaconda' would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well."
Expectedly, Minaj's comments ruffled feathers — specifically Taylor Swift's. Then Cyrus weighed in on the issue to The New York Times. At first, she tried to tiptoe around it, but she provided her opinion, saying: "What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It's not very polite. I think there's a way you speak to people with openness and love. You don't have to start this pop star against pop star war." At the actual VMAs, Minaj used her time to shoot back at Cyrus, who was the host, on live television, saying: "And now back to this b***h that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press — Miley, what's good?" Cyrus tried to diffuse the situation before moving on.
In 2019, the feud fired up again after Cyrus threw a dig/shoutout to Minaj in the track "Cattitude." On her "Queen Radio" show (via Billboard), Minaj responded by calling Cyrus a "perdue chicken."
The Cyrus Family
There are enough stars in the Cyrus family to power a galaxy, as they all dabble in or touch the entertainment industry in some way. They also appeared to be incredibly close, as they would often show up at events in numbers to support each other — such as whenever Miley Cyrus received a nomination for an award. However, the family experienced strife in 2022, after Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus announced they were divorcing. Reportedly, the children picked sides, with some of them not even showing up to Tish and Dominic Purcell's wedding in 2023.
Miley made headlines in 2024 when she only thanked certain siblings and her mother — but not her father — in her Grammy acceptance speech. Allegedly, the relationship between Miley and Billy Ray is strained, as is the dynamic between Miley and Noah, who is said to be closer to their father. Noah even commented under a shared TikTok video where Miley spoke about her sister years before, declaring a lack of respect being shown by her sister.
A source told The Daily Mail that Noah envies Miley because of how close Miley and Tish are. "Noah has always craved the attention because she did not get it growing up," the source said. "Tish was always so Miley-sided because that is where the money was. Miley and Tish are like sisters and Noah has always been envious of this because she's never had a connection with Tish like Miley has."