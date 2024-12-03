Much like Miley Cyrus belted out in her smash-hit single "Wrecking Ball," she came into the entertainment industry hitting hard and swinging. From delighting a generation of audiences in Disney's beloved "Hannah Montana" show to the twerk seen around the world at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, she commands everyone's attention — for better or worse. Cyrus also attracts controversy like a magnet, whether she admits to being one of the musicians who hate their most famous songs or beefing with other people in the industry. To be fair, some of the feuds remain one-sided, at least in the public eye, since Cyrus hadn't said anything bad about the other people when they threw the first verbal jab.

But what's the deal with the folks who see her as Cyrus the virus? It depends. A fair number of her peers don't appreciate her highly sexualized presentation and the infamous 2013 VMA performance alongside Robin Thicke. Others don't like what she stands for as both a musician and actor. While Cyrus never received the same level of hatred as some of her contemporaries, such as Nickelback, which became the most hated band in the music industry, there are still a lot of people sipping on Hatorade whenever Cyrus' name pops up on Spotify.

With that said, let's pull up a chair, put on the kettle for all the tea that's about to be spilled, and find out more about all the stars who can't stand Miley Cyrus.

