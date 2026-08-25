5 Bass Solos Every '70s Diehard Should Hear

The bass is an often overlooked instrument that doesn't get the same kind of spotlight the lead guitar does, but it's a vital part of any band, bridging the gap between the rhythm of the drums and the melody of the guitar, vocals, and other instruments. The bass can also stand on its own as a solo instrument in the hands of the greats like John Entwistle of the Who or Jaco Pastorius of Weather Report. Bass solos may not be nearly as prevalent as guitar solos, yet there are some masterful ones from the 1970s that every diehard fan of the decade should definitely hear.

Choosing these solos was no easy feat. The 1970s was a decade with many brilliant bass players in a variety of genres — from rock to funk to free jazz — who helped transform the instrument's role. They no longer simply kept the beat and instead blasted to the forefront with brilliantly intricate and soulful playing that rivaled lead guitar. To that end, we feel we've brought together the best of the best that include short but jaw-dropping solos and extended playing that display the bass's full potential.