5 Deep Cuts That Prove This Overlooked Genre Is Even Cooler Today

You're hoping we're going to talk about crunkcore, right? Most certainly we are not. Rather, we're going to highlight a legitimately overlooked branch of music that lived, breathed, and oozed cool. That's right, Bristol, England's own mid-to-late-'90s fusion of funk, jazz, post-hardcore, and more: trip hop.

To true, vinyl-sifting music nerds, trip hop might be an eye-rollingly lame "underground" music choice. Why not go with grebo, pub rock, romo, or a hundred other absolutely obscure musical genres? To such objections, we point to our main criterion: cool. Trip hop's grimy, lo-fi, downtempo darkness sounded absolutely killer in the '90s, and it still sounds fresh now. It sounds even cooler amidst an era of arguably overly manufactured, write-by-committee, glossy dross. Our choices need to represent its inherent coolness and also portray the full breadth of its styles. Those styles often straddle genres, as trip hop is inherently eclectic.

As for the second criterion, someone might ask: How could a type of music that spawned the theme song for "House" be overlooked? Because that song, Massive Attack's gorgeous "Teardrop," is trip hop's most commercially palatable form, down to its friendliest radio tendencies. There's always the lesser-known side, away from artists who breached the mainstream for some fragment of time. No matter the musical perfection of outfits like Portishead, including a '90s flop like "Over" that we can't help but love, it's deep cuts that demonstrate a scene's ultimate depth. And trip hop's deep cuts cut bone deep.