Phil Collins' 1989 No. 1 Hit Features A Rock Legend You Probably Never Noticed

Richly textured harmonies and undeniable background vocals characterize Phil Collins' "Another Day in Paradise." Those weren't the result of multi-tracking Collins' voice: That's all music icon David Crosby. "I was in bands that did covers of Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash songs," Collins explained in "The Billboard Book of No. 1 Hits." "I think he's the key member of that group, because he's the one who picks the odd notes out of the air and sings them."

Of Crosby's contributions to "Another Day in Paradise," Collins remarked, "David did exactly what I expected him to do. He just picked a few notes out of thin air that I would never have thought of." It turns out that this collaboration was a long time coming. When Collins was in production on his 1981 LP "Face Value," he'd intended to feature Crosby, but the two musicians couldn't align their schedules. They never actually met until an Atlantic Records event in 1988, where Collins petitioned Crosby to participate on the 1989 LP "...But Seriously."

That December, "Another Day in Paradise" became Collins' seventh and final solo No. 1 of his career. Collins and Crosby teamed up again less than four years later. On "Hero," Crosby's meditation on the complexities of morality, Collins delivered background vocals. While a minor pop hit, "Hero" was a smash at adult contemporary, going to No. 3 on that genre's chart in the summer of 1993.