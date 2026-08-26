No. 1 Rock Hits That Were Almost Too Long For Radio

A few of the biggest No. 1 hits of all time almost never got the chance to storm the charts because they were considered too long for a proper radio release. In the first couple of decades of rock 'n' roll, the standard length for a hit song was somewhere between two and four minutes. Born out of how the shortest No. 1 hits of the '70s are proof that less is more, radio programmers maintained the notion that three-minute-or-so songs would best hold listener interest.

But as rock grew more imaginative in the late '60s, the songs got longer. Record companies bristled about issuing singles of five minutes or more, concerned radio wouldn't give them airtime. But that didn't really matter to fans. In came the age of the longest songs in classic rock history, and some of those super-lengthy tracks made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Here are some classic rock songs by big acts like Elton John, the Beatles, and the Eagles, that all topped the charts despite being almost too long for radio airplay.