Not The Rolling Stones, Not His Solo Career: Mick Jagger's Supergroup That Time Forgot

No, SuperHeavy wasn't super heavy — that label belongs to some chaotic madness from black metal outfit Deathspell Omega. SuperHeavy was, however, a supergroup full of super big names like Mick Jagger and Damian Marley, plus a fusion of reggae, soul, rock, and electronic elements. But since you've likely never heard of the band, allow us to point you to their one and only, lost-to-time, 2011 album, "SuperHeavy."

By the time 2011 rolled around, Mick Jagger really had nothing left to prove. To date, the Rolling Stones are one of the biggest, most recognizable names in rock history, with songs from 1965 that sound even cooler today. The Stones have sold about 85 million records, won four Grammys out of 13 nominations, landed eight No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 songs (and 58 in the top 100 overall), while Jagger himself has inspired that horrible Maroon 5 song that went terribly wrong at the 2019 Super Bowl (nothing to be proud of, just saying). No one will ever forget Jagger or the Stones, hence the "Yeah, I might as well do this," one-off album from SuperHeavy.

Okay, Jagger's decision to co-form a musical supergroup wasn't that offhand a choice. Originally a pitch from Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, SuperHeavy was meant to be a mishmash of musical styles packed into one group. Jagger and Stewart recruited Bob Marley's son and five-time Grammy winner, Damian Marley, soul singer Joss Stone, and Indian composer A.R. Rahman to round out the group, which was always intended to be a one-off, experimental project.