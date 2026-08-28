5 Iconic Singles Of The '80s That Sound Even Cooler Today

New Order's beginnings always belied what the band would become, and the same is true of their biggest and most influential hit, "Blue Monday." The band was reformed from the ashes of Joy Division after the death of its singer, songwriter, and overwhelming driving force, Ian Curtis. When they replaced the cult poet with a keyboardist and started exploring synth-pop, anyone would have been justified in their skepticism, and yet New Order succeeded and along the way, helped shape the future of electronic rock. Likewise, "Blue Monday" allegedly began as an attempt to automate a song so that the band could dip out of their concerts while it played, and ended up becoming the best-selling 12-inch single ever.

Though the band didn't pull "Blue Monday" out of nothing — it not only sounds like a descendant of German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, it even samples them — they still wound the strands of its DNA into something that sounded totally new and totally of the future. The drum beat is pulsing but staccato, a true dance-starter, and strangely, so is the bass line, despite being a sample from an Ennio Morricone cowboy score and boasting all the attitude that comes with it. The infectiousness and snarl place the song halfway between new wave and dance, a new culture-meets-counterculture sound that came to be known as alternative dance. In assembling this sound, New Order ended up influencing an entire generation of musicians after them from both sides of their musical heritage.