Quote of the Day by PJ Harvey: 'I've always felt that I'm affected by ...'

With albums that span post-punk to piano ballads and electronic downtempo, Polly Jean "PJ" Harvey has always defied simple categorization. She's never had a Billboard Hot 100 hit, though her highest-charting album, 2004's "Uh Huh Her," hit No. 29 on the Billboard 200, 11 years after her song "Rid of Me" from the album of the same name helped prove 1993 was the decade's best year for women in rock. She's also spawned a loyal, adoring fanbase. But to Harvey, she just tells the stories that she sees in response to the world.

Very much a multidisciplinary performance artist who's dipped her toes in poetry, oral recitations, and illustration, Harvey comes from a household with one foot in music and another in stone quarrying. She was raised in the village of Corscombe, England (current population: 450), took to the saxophone and guitar from a young age, and attended art school before releasing her first album in 1992, "Dry," in her early 20's. She reached more commercial visibility shortly thereafter with 1993's "Rid of Me," her rock-leaning sophomore outing, and then wandered into whatever chameleonic musical domain she wanted with each subsequent album.

This kind of artistic flexibility is always a bit difficult for some folks to wrap their heads around, even when it comes to an artist like David Bowie and his most famous looks. But Harvey is not only actively disinterested in public perception of her work; she considers each song a unique, malleable story that depends on how the listener inhabits and digests it. This insight is why she gets our quote of the day.