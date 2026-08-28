Quote Of The Day By Todd Rundgren: 'There Is No Way To Change Anything Else In The World If ...'

If anyone knows how to bend the world to their whim, it would have to be singer, songwriter, and producer Todd Rundgren. Born near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 22, 1948, a young Rundgren had a pretty unconventional musical upbringing. Besides his home city being a hotbed for dance music in the '50s and '60s — such as Chubby Checker's crazed hit "The Twist" and Dee Dee Sharp's "Mashed Potato Time" – Rundgren's father was avidly against any rock 'n' roll within earshot, preferring classical music and movie soundtracks instead.

Influenced by R&B, jazz, early electronic music, the blues, and groups like the Beatles and Jefferson Airplane, his first band out of high school, the Nazz, released their first self-titled album in 1968 before quickly becoming a cult-classic group. He ultimately left the band a year later, wanting to get into production and experimental solo projects. In 1972, he fully produced and performed his most consequential solo album, "Something/Anything?," earning him the title of "Rock's New Wunderkind." In 1974, he would release "Todd Rundgren's Utopia," establishing his new band as the pioneers of progressive rock.

Alongside his own work, he would become one of the rock producers with the most Billboard hits of the '70s, working with the likes of Meatloaf, the Patti Smith Group, and countless other hit acts (despite never landing his own No. 1 hit). Having shaped the industry with his own work, as well as through his influence on some of the 20th century's top artists, it's clear Rundgren knows a thing or two about changing the world — and that's why he is today's quote of the day.