Rock Producers With The Most Billboard Hits Of The '70s

Much of what we think of as "classic rock" is guitar-based music of the 1970s, when rock splintered into slightly different divisions like hard rock, arena rock, country rock, jam rock, and power pop. While singers dominated the stage and the guitarists and drummers created a soundtrack for the youth of the age, it's the largely unheralded producers who helped that sound take shape. The mainstream music industry was a relatively small place in the 1970s, and once a producer proved they could help bands hone their sound and get the perfect-sounding record, they tended to get as much work as they wanted, crafting more hit records throughout the decade.

As such, a few producers dominated the times, overseeing the studio process and directing various engineers and studio musicians to create radio-friendly tracks and albums that consumers clamored to buy. These four hitmakers — including Ted Templeman, who discovered Van Halen at a Los Angeles nightclub, and longtime Eagles collaborator Bill Szymczyk — generated a massive volume of songs that made it onto the Hot 100 during the '70s.