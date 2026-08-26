The No. 1 Song On August 26, 1964 Sounds Even More Bittersweet Today

As much as the Motown sound relied on tight, pop construction and sweeping arrangements, it was always carried by the raw emotion of the singing. When "Where Did Our Love Go" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts in August, 1964, the Supremes proved to the world and their label that they had the voices to captivate audiences and capture their hearts. In particular, the breakthrough hit showcased Diana Ross's sometimes smooth, sometimes searing vocals; the first of many times the iconic singer captured the spotlight. No doubt a love song that gets boomers crying into their coffee, it's only grown more bittersweet, heartbreaking, and gorgeous with time.

Even though it took several years of trying, it isn't surprising that "Where Did Our Love Go?" became the Supremes' breakthrough. The song remains a shining example of Motown's assembly-line approach to pop writing and recording, capturing it as it matured into the '60s and '70s hit factory we recognize today. In that way, it helped make Ross, Florence Ballard, and Mary Wilson's native Detroit the capital city of soul, R&B, and pop music, and — against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement — confirmed that Black musicians could appeal to all Americans.

But as much as it's a document of its time, this No. 1 is timeless. There are countless songs about love fading away, but there's nothing like the way the Supremes give voice to heartache and pain, while beckoning us to slow dance.