The 5 Best Rock Songs Inspired By Classic Westerns

There's something uniquely compelling about a good Western movie that translates to other art forms, including even the modern world of rock songs. Maybe it's the grand themes of the best films from the genre, which often use the unforgiving backdrop of a frontier town or parched desert to dig into Shakespearean-level questions about love, death, and the human condition. The characters pondering those quandaries (or just trying to survive) can also be deeply compelling. Done right, they can show what humans in desperate situations are capable of becoming, whether that's something good or evil. How could a rock 'n' roll songwriter resist all that?

Seemingly everything in the Western film genre has proven to be a grand inspiration for some of the best rock songs, from the near-mythical figure of the cowboy to films like the famously sprawling "Once Upon a Time in the West." Even if they skip over some of the craziest real-life cowboy stories or engage in a bit of cowboy mythmaking, songwriters have a lot of inspiration to mine from the film world alone. The best songs inspired by classic Westerns, including these tracks from Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Dire Straits, and more, manage to capture both the desolation and rollicking joy that runs through the genre — not unlike how a constantly traveling rockstar might feel as they tour across the world or create their next big song.