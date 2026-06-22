5 Nearly Perfect Classic Rock Songs From The '70s That Almost Didn't Get Released

In the annals of classic rock history, there have been several stories about how beloved songs nearly didn't come to be. With the many steps it takes for a song to become a reality, it's no wonder that in some cases it took near miracles for them to come to fruition. From writing the song to recording it to dealing with record company execs, there's a whole range of issues that can crop up.

In the case of Aerosmith, "Walk This Way" nearly died during the writing process. For others, like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Bruce Springsteen, it was the recording sessions that almost did the song in. In the case of Thin Lizzy's "The Boys Are Back in Town," the band's inability to see just how great the song was nearly led to it getting cut from the album. And for Heart, it was a brutal fight with the band's record company.

The songs in this list share more than the various problems that nearly killed them before they reached listeners' ears. They're all masterful in their own ways but have those magic ingredients that make for a killer classic rock song: driving energy, soaring guitar work, an infectious rhythm, and meaningful lyrics. Thankfully, these artists got past the many hurdles thrown in their way to turn their visions into realities that we can still enjoy decades on.