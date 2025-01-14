Lies You Believe About Billy The Kid

Billy the Kid was most likely born in the slums of New York City sometime in 1859 with the name Henry McCarty. By age 14, he was living in what was then the territory of New Mexico and had become orphaned following the death of his mother, Catherine, from tuberculosis. Among one of many lies concerning Billy's reputed body count was that he killed a man at age 12 for disrespecting his mother, which forced him to flee. The truth was far from that. Billy's first real run-in with the law was for allegedly acting as a lookout for an older friend who robbed a Chinese laundry. During his incarceration, Billy broke out of the county jail and fled to Arizona territory.

It was there that he picked up his famous moniker "Kid" and where he killed the first of four men — a much lower number than the 21 deaths later attributed to him. In August 1877, Billy shot and killed Francis "Windy" Cahill after the older man pinned Billy and slapped him amid an argument during a card game. After the shooting, Billy fled back to New Mexico territory. Similar to his first killing, in January 1880, he shot and killed a drunk bully named Joe Grant at a New Mexico saloon after Grant attempted to shoot him in the back. Billy later shot and killed two deputies while escaping from jail in April 1881.