Rockers Who Faced Major Medical Setbacks — And Kept Rocking

As much as rock stars are entertainers first and paragons of virtue a distant second, there are some who step up and truly inspire us. Not the least among them are those who persevere in the face of major medical setbacks, proving the transformative, healing power of music and the spirit that moves those who make it. It is a sobering reality that no person — however accomplished or applauded they may be — is exempt from the effects of illness and injury. But it is also a deeply humanizing one: That the gods of our rock pantheon are as prone to medical trials and tribulations as the rest of us brings us closer to them and, in so doing, allows them to inspire us all the more.

With that in mind, we wanted to celebrate famous musicians that have had life-threatening illnesses and kept rocking hard. From an early celebrity death from AIDS to a young guitar prodigy facing the ultimate setback for a budding virtuoso, here's to the rockers who faced the ultimate in ill health and took it in stride.