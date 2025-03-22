Famous Musicians Who Have Life-Threatening Illnesses

Being a rock or pop star means being invincible — or at least feeling that way or giving off that impression. Living out one's dream of making music, and playing their songs in front of thousands of screaming, adoring fans is just part of the job, and that's got to be pretty wonderful. Along with the other, more glamorous elements of the major musician life, like special treatment, partying, and enjoying the lavish wealth they've earned, it's a pretty good gig. It often seems like they'll live forever, and that they're somehow immune to or above the trappings of being a person, such as having a chronic illness that, if left untreated, could prove to be their downfall.

Advertisement

Collectively, we don't much associate the frailties of being human with our rock and pop luminaries. Their music transcends space and time and outlives them, whether they're rock stars who died tragically or music stars who died penniless. They certainly don't ever seem sick when they're bounding around a stage or rocking through a video, but many of the most famous musicians of all time have also dealt with potentially deadly illnesses.