Famous Musicians Who Have Life-Threatening Illnesses
Being a rock or pop star means being invincible — or at least feeling that way or giving off that impression. Living out one's dream of making music, and playing their songs in front of thousands of screaming, adoring fans is just part of the job, and that's got to be pretty wonderful. Along with the other, more glamorous elements of the major musician life, like special treatment, partying, and enjoying the lavish wealth they've earned, it's a pretty good gig. It often seems like they'll live forever, and that they're somehow immune to or above the trappings of being a person, such as having a chronic illness that, if left untreated, could prove to be their downfall.
Collectively, we don't much associate the frailties of being human with our rock and pop luminaries. Their music transcends space and time and outlives them, whether they're rock stars who died tragically or music stars who died penniless. They certainly don't ever seem sick when they're bounding around a stage or rocking through a video, but many of the most famous musicians of all time have also dealt with potentially deadly illnesses.
Art Alexakis
The only permanent member of Everclear – among the most popular alternative rock bands of the 1990s — was singer and guitarist Art Alexakis, who in 2016 was involved in a car accident. When he underwent an MRI to identify a suspected pinched nerve, the scan uncovered curious markings on his spinal cord, and after a lengthy battery of dozens of additional tests, a neurologist delivered a diagnosis.
"I have a form of multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and ... I have had it for anywhere between 10 to 20 years," Alexakis wrote on Everclear's website. He was referring to relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, which, like standard MS, is a degenerative disease of the brain and spinal cord in which nerves grow more damaged over time and are unable to transmit information, leading to the gradual and total loss of mobility. RRMS is characterized by periods of symptomatic upswings and periods of remission, and each subsequent burst is more painful than the last. Multiple sclerosis isn't directly deadly, but it leads to a greatly diminished quality of life and can knock as many as 10 years off of a healthy adult's lifespan.
Alexakis remains positive about his future, although he is pragmatic about it, saying, "I now have to give myself injections three times a week. My neurologist says as long as I stay on the medication, I should live into my 80's without progression."
Bret Michaels
The tragic real-life story of the band Poison includes lead singer Bret Michaels' life-long journey with type 1 diabetes. Michaels learned he had the condition at the age of 6 — he was hospitalized when the undiagnosed disease was ravaging his system. "Your body at that point is starting to shut down," Michaels told Yahoo! Life.
Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition managed through rigorous daily maintenance. Because a diabetic's pancreas doesn't produce the blood sugar-regulating hormone insulin, they take synthetic insulin through multiple daily injections or an infusion pump, while also monitoring blood glucose with regular finger-stick tests or a wearable device. It's a constant balancing act, and if untreated or poorly treated, diabetes can lead to complications like vision loss and amputation, and can make patients more susceptible to infection. It can also lead to strokes, which has happened to Michaels.
If too much insulin is dispersed, a low blood sugar event could lead to unconsciousness. That's happened to Michaels a few times, including once during a Poison show at Madison Square Garden. "I remember entering the stage, and then it was blurry, and then I woke up and I was in the hospital," he told People.
Mike McCready
Pearl Jam was formed when guitarist Mike McCready joined ex-Mother Love Bone band members Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard, following the death of their fellow singer Andrew Wood. McCready's medical issues, such as heroin addiction and Crohn's disease, factor significantly into the tragic real-life story of Pearl Jam.
After enduring brutal pain in his midsection and producing bloody stools when he was 21, a doctor diagnosed the guitarist with Crohn's disease, a form of inflammatory bowel disease. Crohn's disease is marked by irritated and swollen tissue in the digestive tract, particularly in the lower end of the small intestine and the entry point of the large intestine. It's treatable with medication therapies, surgical procedures, and diet, but flare-ups can be extraordinarily painful. It's not deadly by itself, but people with Crohn's disease are at a much higher risk than the general population for colon cancer and a fatal inflammatory situation called toxic megacolon.
McCready didn't publicly disclose his condition until the early 2000s, but the rest of Pearl Jam always knew about it. "I was successful beyond my wildest dreams musically, but very sick physically," he told HuffPost. "I had 'accidents' on stage, and spent the first song of my lifelong dream of opening for the Rolling Stones in a side-stage Porta Potty."
Missy Elliott
From 1997 to 2005, rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott released six studio albums. All were widely critically acclaimed, generating classic hits like "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It," and "Pass That Dutch." In the mid-2000s, Elliott abruptly lightened her workload to a handful of producing gigs, and later announced that medical issues had pushed her to hold back. After suddenly and without explanation losing a great deal of weight in 2008, Elliott learned that she had Graves' disease. "It causes hair loss, your eyes bulge," Elliott told Billboard. "My blood pressure was always up from just overworking."
Graves' disease is caused by the thyroid gland over-producing hormones, and can also lead to anxiety, severe headaches, tremors in the hands, heart palpitations, and gastrointestinal issues. Elliott treats her condition with medication and lifestyle shifts, and she eventually returned to making music with a healthier day-to-day life. If untreated, Graves' disease can lead to irregular heart activity, heart failure, or stroke, all of which can be fatal.
Holly Johnson
Frankie Goes to Hollywood was a very provocative musical collective for the relatively conservative 1980s. With songs built for dance clubs, front man Holly Johnson openly discussed sexual matters and explored LGBT culture in hits such as "Relax" and "Two Tribes." After Frankie Goes to Hollywood dissolved in the late 1980s, Johnson was diagnosed with HIV in 1991, and he first publicly discussed it two years later.
In the 1980s and early 1990s, being diagnosed with HIV was essentially considered a death sentence. While drugs like AZT did exist to slow the progression of HIV and to prevent it from developing into the suite of medical ailments known as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), the expected lifespan for patients was limited to about 10 years. In 1991, in the U.S. alone, nearly 30,000 people died after acquiring HIV.
In time, more effective pharmaceutical regimens called combination therapy extended the lifespans of people with HIV and AIDS, but they weren't covered by the U.K. National Health Service until 1996, which is when Johnson began taking them. "Even then, I didn't believe it was going to work," Johnson told The Guardian in 2014, some 23 years after his initial diagnosis.
Chuck Panozzo
Despite various lineup shifts over the past 50 years, bassist Chuck Panozzo has been a member of arena rock band Styx since he started the group in the 1960s — albeit under a different name — with his brother, John. In 1991, Panozzo learned that he was HIV positive, but his doctor couldn't put him on any medications to limit the progression of the disease or alleviate any symptoms he may have. His health started to fade as the decade wore on, particularly after enduring the stress of the alcoholism-related death of his brother and the subsequent death of his mother.
By 1998, Panozzo was treated for a severe case of anemia, at which point he went on a strong anti-HIV drug regimen. "It was the sickest time of my life, both psychologically and physically," Panozzo told Out. "But that's where I found the strength to say, 'I can no longer live this life as a closeted man, so I'm willing to leave this band.'" Panozzo took three years off from Styx to improve his health, reducing his viral load and bolstering his T-cell count, both important benchmarks for long-term health for HIV/AIDS patients. Panozzo later developed cancer on two separate occasions, but remission afforded him the chance to return to performing by the mid-2010s.
T-Boz
Decades before she became the "T" in 1990s R&B/hip-hop trio TLC, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins was diagnosed with sickle cell disease. A genetic blood disorder, the condition causes hemoglobin to be produced incorrectly and for red blood cells to become overly firm and unwieldy. This causes the cells to flow poorly or to get stuck on the walls of blood vessels, leading to circulation issues that hamper the distribution of oxygen throughout the body, which may cause organ damage and severe pain. "You can be in so much pain you get delirious," Watkins said in her memoir "A Sick Life" (via People).
When learning of her diagnosis at the age of 7, doctors told Watkins it was highly unlikely that she'd live beyond the age of 30, and that it would be impossible for her to have biological children. Watkins was hospitalized every few months through the 1990s to treat complications of SCD, although in 1996 she learned that she actually had a variant of the disease called sickle-beta thalassemia with arthritis.
The musician has lived into her 50s, and birthed a child in 2000. However, attempting to breastfeed nearly proved fatal. "Sickle-cell patients need every drop of fluid they can get, and losing that much breast milk almost stopped my heart." Watkins spent three days in a coma in an intensive care unit.
Marc Cohn
He's a one-hit wonder who vanished after winning the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, but Marc Cohn made his mark with "Walking in Memphis," a smash hit on pop, soft rock, rock, and country radio stations in 1991. He's released six well-received albums and continuously toured, something he wants to keep doing in spite of a gradually more debilitating medical condition. "About five years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. I waited this long to tell you about the diagnosis because I needed time to process the unsettling news myself," Cohn announced on Instagram in January 2025.
Parkinson's disease is a degenerative neurological disorder that attacks dopamine-making neurons in the brain. It leads to progressively worse symptoms, such as shaking in the hands and body, stiffness of the extremities, slower movement, and limited mobility. It's not fatal in and of itself, but it does greatly reduce lifespan and quality of life and can lead to other, more deadly health problems. In his announcement, Cohn added, "I'm doing everything I can to stave off Parkinson's progression, and with those efforts, I have been able to continue playing shows for you all. Some nights have been more difficult than others."
Peter Frampton
The classic rock guitarist Peter Frampton was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis in 2015. Medical science is yet to offer treatments for inclusion body myositis that alleviate symptoms or slow the disease's progress. Because it can't be treated, the body's slow but persistent depletion of muscular strength can lead to potentially deadly problems like swallowing problems, breathing issues, and difficulty healing from significant injuries.
Inclusion body myositis is related to muscular dystrophy, an autoimmune inflammatory disease of the muscles and surrounding tissue. It makes walking difficult, as the knees and feet can suddenly fail to work correctly, and dangerous falls and injuries are of major concern. Myositis also limits agility in the hands, which directly affects Frampton's livelihood.
In the decade since his diagnosis, Frampton continues to play the guitar, but he's taught himself alternate arrangements because of the limitations of the pain brought on by his condition. "Every note I play now is so much more important to me because I know one of the notes I play will be the last I play within my lifetime," he told The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Ozzy Osbourne
As the lead singer of Black Sabbath in the 1970s, and through his very successful solo career in the 1980s and beyond, Ozzy Osbourne has been the very face of heavy metal. A beloved superstar also because of his role in starting and headlining the annual Ozzfest tour and for playing against type as a doddering dad on the comedy-reality series "The Osbournes," Osbourne's storied career slowly came to an end in the 2020s because of a sharp decline in health.
Following a serious fall at home in 2019 that required him to call off a tour, Osbourne announced in 2020 that he'd been dealing with nerve pain and was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition Parkinson's disease. "It's not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body," Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, told "Good Morning America" (via BBC). Over time, symptoms may worsen, including a tremor in the limbs that interrupts and limits regular functions, and impaired or slowed mobility. All the strain and challenges Parkinson's placed on the body can lead to a reduced lifespan of around 10 years.
By 2025, Osbourne could no longer walk due to the increasingly deleterious effects of the disease on his body, and announced that he'd retire from public life following a July 2025 farewell show with Black Sabbath.
Mick Mars
Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars first noted signs of ankylosing spondylitis, an incurable disease, in early adulthood, just when his band was dominating the 1980s hair metal movement. Ankylosing spondylitis, a decidedly more serious variant of arthritis, targets the spine. Over the course of many years, some of the individual bones in the spine, the vertebrae, mold together. This creates an increasingly rigid spine which makes the patient permanently slumped over. If the condition spreads to the ribs, that adds breathing troubles to the list of symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis, which also includes decreased mobility and pain throughout the back, pelvis, breastbone, and hips.
In 2004, following complications of the condition, Mars underwent hip replacement surgery. "I have days that are worse than others, and there is always some amount of pain with my hips," Mars told Goldmine. "There are good days and bad days." While Mars probably won't die from ankylosing spondylitis specifically, he is more prone to certain devastating side effects that are deadly. Patients with his condition are more likely to experience stroke and heart attack, while the nature of ankylosing spondylitis can lead to the spine reshaping itself in such a way that it impairs breathing.
Clay Walker
A major star in country music, Clay Walker topped his genre's singles charts over and over in the early 1990s with songs like "What's It to You," "Live Until I Die," "If I Could Make a Living," and "This Woman and This Man." Just when his career was peaking in 1996, doctors told Walker that he had multiple sclerosis, a disease by which the layer of tissue that covers nerves diminishes over time. Nerves become permanently damaged, causing movement and mobility problems, as well as general weakness and vision loss. People with MS may eventually lose a number of facilities, but many, like Walker, can manage the development of the disease and its symptoms through rigorous nutrition, exercise, and medications. Even with treatment, the body gets slowly weakened by MS. Those side effects could lead to Walker losing up to 10 years off of his lifespan.
But MS symptoms can get worse at almost any time. "A couple years ago, I had my first attack in a lot of years," Walker told Country Now in 2022. "It was what they call a sensory attack and I couldn't feel anything below my chest. It was a really tough time. It was a dark time, a scary time."