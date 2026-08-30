The No. 1 Song On August 30, 1968 Sounds Even More Rejoiceful Today

On August 30, 1968, the Rascals were well into a five-week run at the No. 1 spot on the pop chart with "People Got to Be Free," a powerful track that defiantly celebrates human rights and how dignity and freedom will prevail against tyranny and terror. In 1966 and 1967, a band called the Young Rascals hit No. 1 with "Good Lovin'" and "Groovin'," respectively, the former a good-time party rocker and the latter a sentimental '60s song that will instantly take boomers back to childhood. But then along came 1968, and some horrific events that brought about major changes for the band.

Not only did the maturing group revert to its original, pre-record-deal name — the Rascals — but they allowed their sound to get serious. Downplaying songs about fun and simple pleasures in favor of socially conscious anthems reflecting the political and social climate of the era, the Rascals released "People Got to Be Free." Here's how a moment-defying classic rock song that hardly anyone talks about anymore, from a band previously considered somewhat frivolous, was so undeniable that it held the No. 1 position for a large chunk of the late summer of '68.