Classic Rock's Best Duets Of The '80s That Prove Chemistry Can't Be Faked

Put a couple of heavy-hitting classic rock singers from vibrant '80s together in a booth with a microphone and give them a song custom-written for a powerful delivery, and you discover pretty quickly how much authentic chemistry they generate. The best classic rock duets of that decade offer a variety of resonant modes and moods created by some of the biggest artists of the era, and we selected a varied cluster of tunes that showed how an inspired twosome didn't have to try; they simply had the firepower and were ready to unleash it.

These examples throw sparks from the first few notes, especially when the voices sound tailor-made to play off of one another. Anything false or forced fell to the wayside, leaving plenty of room on the charts for duets where real-deal fireworks came crackling through your sound system. A gleaming power ballad like "Almost Paradise" gave Anne Wilson from Heart and Mike Reno from Loverboy a chance to stretch their styles in a more adult contemporary direction, while "Don't Give Up" let art rock biggies Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush show off their brooding, cinematic prowess. Some shored up weary hearts with tender hope, while others aimed to blast our faces off, and every one demonstrated the proper way to merge talents that fit together naturally.