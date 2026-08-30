5 '80s Songs That Wouldn't Be The Same Without Their Legendary Bass Lines

Paul Simon's "Graceland," his landmark album that won the Grammy for Album of the Year, wouldn't exist without Heidi Berg first giving him a bootleg tape of South African music, prompting Simon to fly to Johannesburg to make an album full of these sounds. And "Graceland's lead single, "You Can Call Me Al," wouldn't be the bouncy staple of '80s soft rock without the bassline from Bakithi Kumalo. Simon loved Kumalo's work on Tau Ea Matsekha's "Ha Peete Kea Falla" and recruited him into his band of mostly South African musicians in 1986.

Those who know "You Can Call Me Al" might not recognize Kumalo, since the popular music video had Simon goof around with '80s-era Chevy Chase. But it's Kumalo who worked on the bassline and the song's impressive solo. "When it came to the bass solo, the breakdown, it was May 10th, my birthday," Kumalo said (via the Scott Bass Lessons YouTube channel). "After we played the groove, I didn't know what was going to happen ... then I had to ask Paul, 'Can I just play something? It's my birthday today.' And Paul said, 'Hey, look. Just go for it. If it's good, we'll keep it. If not, then we'll lose it and replace it with something else.'"

Kumalo's idea became one of the funkiest solos of the '80s, and that extra bit made the song pop. Though "You Can Call Me Al" first hit the wall when it was released (No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100), both the new music video and Simon's Grammy win sent it back up the charts, ultimately hitting No. 23.