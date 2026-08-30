5 Album Covers That Made Vinyl Collecting An Art Form

After the joy that can be derived from the music proper, there might be no greater thrill in a vinyl collector's life than the possibility of amassing various 12-inch jackets into their own personal gallery. Album covers are their own vessel for artistry and expression — an extra dimension of creativity that can complement, emphasize, open up, or even fully subvert the words and ideas within the sound waves. And, in turn, curating one's stack of sleeves can also be an art form unto itself.

Whether by appreciating their summation of the record's vibe, decoding the hidden meaning behind them, or just marveling at the way they can fill up a room like a museum piece, good vinyl covers can be enjoyed in myriad ways. There's something almost ritualistic about the process of holding the recording package, opening it, taking in the gatefold, and devouring the liner notes, as though it were all a way to feel and see the music with your hands and eyes — to somehow grow more intimate with it, sink into it further.

The number of LPs throughout music history that have exemplified the spellbinding power of a good cover is about as massive as the variety of individual music tastes on Earth; any one person, if prompted to list the five covers that made them get into vinyl collecting, would probably come up with five completely different records. Even so, we've selected five masterworks of photography and design created for the likes of Grace Jones, Talking Heads, and Joni Mitchell, all of which stunningly translate the great music they encase while standing as show-stopping spectacles in their own right.