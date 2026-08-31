5 Classic Rock Duets That Cracked The Top 10

It's an all too familiar story: At least one person in a relationship tries to end things, but the other keeps coming back around. Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1981 song, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," covers that ground. Nicks handles the first verse and sings about hearing the same promises from her partner repeatedly. "Baby, you come knockin' on my front door / Same old line you used to use before / I said yeah, well, what am I supposed to do? / I didn't know what I was gettin' into," she sings.

"Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — which we chose as one of Nicks' best solo songs that isn't "Edge of Seventeen" — lives on her debut solo album, "Bella Donna," and it became her first solo hit. The song was written by Tom Petty and Heartbreakers' guitarist Mike Campbell, and it peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 1981, remaining on the chart for 21 weeks. But before the song became a hit, Petty and producer Jimmy Iovine had to convince Nicks that it belonged on "Bella Donna", because the LP lacked a true single. Nicks was concerned about having a song she didn't write on her first album, but she was happy she agreed in the end.

"He gave me 'Stop Dragging My Heart Around,'" Nicks once told Rolling Stone, referring to Petty. "Had he not given me that song, let me candidly tell you, 'Bella Donna' might not have been a hit. That song kicked 'Bella Donna' right into the universe." "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" helped push the album to number No. 1 on September 5, 1981.