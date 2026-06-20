The 5 Best Stevie Nicks Solo Songs That Aren't Edge Of Seventeen

When you think of Stevie Nicks, your thoughts surely turn to her time as vocalist for Fleetwood Mac, and especially the foundational hits she wrote while with the group, like the surprising mega-hit "Dreams," "Landslide," and the searing breakup song, "Silver Springs." Yet, the dramatic backstory of their album "Rumours," as well as other longstanding dramas in the band, began to wear on her. Starting in the 1980s, she also embarked on a highly successful solo career that led to many charting singles, including the wild, rocking "Edge of Seventeen." But, as much as we love that song, there's so much more to her solo oeuvre than one great track. With a catalog of songs that's so deep and so complex, there are quite a few great picks featuring Stevie Nicks.

What makes a Stevie Nicks' single the tops? It should exemplify the deep, complex lyricism of her best work — it's not for nothing that Tom Petty once told her she was one of the greatest songwriters he knew (via Music Radar). And it ought to have the sort of intensely felt emotion that's won her so many dedicated fans over the years. But that doesn't mean the songs all need be all the same, so we'll award points for singles that go beyond the mystical "Spider Woman" aesthetic and into new territory — but don't worry, as there's plenty of room for witchiness here, too.