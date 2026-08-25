Dolly Parton's Final Instagram Post Is A Heartbreaking Nod To Her No. 1 Song From 1983
August of 2026 brought some news that no one wanted to hear. On August 25, 2026, music legend, humanitarian, philanthropist, and all-around outstanding spirit Dolly Parton died at the age of 80. The heartbreaking announcement was quickly met with tributes from those who knew her, and they unanimously confirmed she was precisely the person the rest of us hoped that she truly was. The world mourned, and in a poignant bit of finality, her death came just 10 days after her final post on Instagram featured a clip of one of her most iconic songs.
"43 years of 'Islands In the Stream!'" it was simply captioned, alongside a video of a bedazzled and beaming Parton performing a duet with another country music legend: Kenny Rogers. There are a lot of underrated deep cuts that every fan of Parton's should know, but this wasn't one of them. "Islands in the Stream" soared to the top of Billboard charts and hit the top spot on October 29, 1983, and it's remained one of those extra-special songs lauded as one of the best duets in music history.
There's a fascinating story behind it, too. Parton may have been lauded as an incredible songwriter, but this one wasn't written by her. In fact, it wasn't even written for her, and it was a happy accident that it happened at all. It's almost enough to make you believe in fate, magic, or a little of both.
Islands in the Stream wasn't originally meant to be a duet
"Islands in the Stream" was actually written by Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb — perhaps better known as the Bee Gees — and it wasn't exactly an original. The idea came from Ernest Hemingway's book of the same name, which was published after his death, and told the story of a larger-than-life character and culminated in a bar in Havana, Cuba. As for the song, it was never intended to be a pop-country duet; it was written with Marvin Gaye in mind, and yes, it was going to be a solo performance.
Interestingly, it's not known just why Gaye didn't ink a deal for the hit. He was wildly popular at the time, but it fortuitously ended up in the hands of Kenny Rogers... who immediately kind of hated it. In an interview with People, Rogers said he'd been trying to record the song for four days when, "I finally said, 'Barry, I don't even like this song anymore,' and he said, 'You know what we need? We need Dolly Parton.'"
Some things are just fated, and Parton was in the building. Gibb got her into the studio, and Rogers recalled, "She came marching into the room, and once she came in and started singing the song was never the same. It took on a personality of its own." It wasn't just the creation of a hit song, it was the spark that ignited a friendship that lasted decades.
The song's success was fueled by a wonderfully honest and long-lasting friendship
Before recording "Islands in the Stream," Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers were nothing more than acquaintances. Once they worked together — and once the song was the kind of hit they could tour with — Parton and Rogers realized that they were much more than friends: they were family. Parton has famously referred to Rogers as her soul mate and her best friend, and it was a decades-long personal friendship that resulted in another outstanding professional collaboration.
The duo recorded "You Can't Make Old Friends" for Parton's 42nd album, and it marked their third Grammy-nominated duet. ("Islands in the Stream" was the first.) Still, when it came time for Rogers to officially retire in 2017, it was "Islands in the Stream" that he took to the stage to sing with Parton... one last time.
Rogers died in 2020, and Parton posted a tribute to him that was sweet, heartbreaking, and heartwarming, in a way that only she could do. In the Facebook post, Parton said (in part), "I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart's broken and a big ol' chunk of it has gone with him today. I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends, his fans, when I say that I will always love you." It's fitting, then, that her last Instagram post was a tribute to her dearest partner, and the song that had been the foundation of a friendship for the ages.