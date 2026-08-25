Dolly Parton's Final Instagram Post Is A Heartbreaking Nod To Her No. 1 Song From 1983

August of 2026 brought some news that no one wanted to hear. On August 25, 2026, music legend, humanitarian, philanthropist, and all-around outstanding spirit Dolly Parton died at the age of 80. The heartbreaking announcement was quickly met with tributes from those who knew her, and they unanimously confirmed she was precisely the person the rest of us hoped that she truly was. The world mourned, and in a poignant bit of finality, her death came just 10 days after her final post on Instagram featured a clip of one of her most iconic songs.

"43 years of 'Islands In the Stream!'" it was simply captioned, alongside a video of a bedazzled and beaming Parton performing a duet with another country music legend: Kenny Rogers. There are a lot of underrated deep cuts that every fan of Parton's should know, but this wasn't one of them. "Islands in the Stream" soared to the top of Billboard charts and hit the top spot on October 29, 1983, and it's remained one of those extra-special songs lauded as one of the best duets in music history.

There's a fascinating story behind it, too. Parton may have been lauded as an incredible songwriter, but this one wasn't written by her. In fact, it wasn't even written for her, and it was a happy accident that it happened at all. It's almost enough to make you believe in fate, magic, or a little of both.